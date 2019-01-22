Police try to ID hit-and-run driver

Police in South Burlington need your help finding a person they say backed into a parked car in a lot on Patchen Road and then took off.

Investigators say the vehicle backed into a parked car and then fled the area when the owner approached. They say the fleeing driver left the lot at such a high rate of speed, they hit a snowbank and nearly hit a passing driver.

The suspect was driving a red or maroon Nissan Frontier King Cab with dark window tint.

Call police in South Burlington if you know anything.