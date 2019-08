Police say a masked burglar was caught on camera stealing bottles of wine.

Surveillance photo

It happened two weekends ago at the Putney Mountain Winery on Bellows Falls Road.

Vermont state police say the burglar broke into the building overnight and stole several bottles.

Police hope you know something about this crime. If you recognize the person or that green mask the burglar is wearing, call state police at the barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.