South Burlington Police are asking the public for help finding a man who they think stole from multiple businesses.

Surveillance photo

They don't know who he is but they say he has been stealing tires.

Investigators say he's a white, heavyset man with a gray beard. He has been seen driving a dark-colored, early 2000s Chevy Silverado.

If you know who he is, call South Burlington police at 802-846-4842.