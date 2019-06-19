Police trying to track down owners of wandering St. Bernards

A canine conundrum in Williston. Police are asking for your help tracking down the owners of a pair of St. Bernards found wandering the streets Monday.

The dogs are a male and a female and appear to have been bred in the past. They say it appears the male dog is either blind or visually impaired.

Both dogs are being held at a boarding kennel and will be sent to the Humane Society in 10 days if not claimed.

Anyone with information on the dogs is asked to call Williston Police at 802-878-6611.