A lawsuit stemming from police body camera footage is almost over.

The video is of Burlington Police Ofc. Cory Campbell getting into a fight with Douglas Kilburn.

Police say Kilburn punched Campbell and then the officer punched him back.

Kilburn died three days later.

The police union sued to get the city to release the body cam and surveillance video of the clash.

Now that they have it, once the city pays the lawyers the police union tells us they plan to drop the suit.