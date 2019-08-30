Police urge holiday travelers to drive safely

Police will be out in force around our region to help make sure holiday travelers take it slow and steady this weekend.

Police say Labor Day weekend usually means more traffic on the roads. They also say it's a time when family and friends are getting together, which can lead to increased use of alcohol.

They remind drivers to buckle up, obey speed limits and drive responsibly.

"If you are going to be drinking, make sure you have a designated driver. Don't drive impaired and certainly be careful on the roadways. We do have higher instances of impaired driving and we will be out there along with other law enforcement agencies across the state enforcing that to remain safe throughout the weekend," Lebanon Police Chief Richard Mello said.

It has been an unusually safe year on Vermont's highways so far.

So far this year, 20 people have died in traffic accidents on Vermont roads, including three in the past week.

Compare that to the same time last year when we'd already seen 41 deaths-- twice as many.

In 2014, there were 44 deaths for the full year. That was the lowest number in 50 years. But police say we're on pace this year to be well under that number.