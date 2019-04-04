Police urge pedestrians to use crosswalks

After three people have been hit by cars on Shelburne Road in the last several months, police have a warning for pedestrians who may need to be reminded of the rules of the road.

Walking along Shelburne Road the noise is undeniable. It's a reminder to people like Jim Koehneke that crossing the road can be dangerous. “My fear is obviously getting hit,” Koehneke said. “If there's a big 18-wheeler going by, I'm not going to be in the crosswalk.”

Shelburne Police say they prefer you use a crosswalk. If one isn’t available, they say make sure you're looking both ways before you cross.

“Make sure you are watching your back and make sure you know what's around you,” said Shelburne Police Officer Cole Charbonneau. If you are using a crosswalk, he says make sure you give cars time to notice you and that darting out is unsafe. “If you do not have a crosswalk, you must yield to any vehicles on the roadway. You can't walk in the middle of a roadway and expect a car to slam on its brakes and swerve. That's not yielding to any vehicle.”

You could get a $59 ticket if you're not following the rules. “It's the pedestrian who has the responsibility to make sure it's safe to cross and the drivers on the roadway really have a responsibility to make sure they see those people,” Charbonneau said.

Drivers caught not stopping for people at the crosswalk could get a $220 ticket and two points on their license.

Charbonneau says the three accidents over the last several months on Shelburne Road are concerning. He encourages people to please use a crosswalk. “I don't know if it's just the fact that people don't feel like walking an extra 50 to 100 feet to get to said crosswalk, but they are there for people to use to safely move across that roadway,” he said.

Koehneke says that's why he doesn't always use the crosswalk because some of them are inconvenient. “Some people may say walk to the corner and go to the light and cross there which isn't very convenient because I live a good ways down,” he said.

The rules and tickets aren't just for drivers in Shelburne, they apply to the entire state.