Police use pepper spray to arrest suspect

Police in Essex used pepper spray to take a South Burlington man into custody.

During a traffic stop Friday night, police say the passenger 34-year-old Scott Bennett gave them a fake name.

Officers learned who the man was and found out he had a warrant for his arrest. Bennett fled on foot.

Officers pursued Bennett behind a residence where he resisted arrest by fighting with officers. Police used pepper spray to take Bennett into custody.

Bennett was transported to the UVM Medical Center for decontamination treatment and to be checked for possible injuries. Bennett was medically cleared and released back into police custody.

One officer received a minor injury during the struggle that did not require medical attention.

Bennett was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on the warrant and faces new charges of False Information to a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest. The investigation is still ongoing and other charges may be pending.