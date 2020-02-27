Police video reveals timeline of deadly officer-involved shooting

We have new video of an officer-involved shooting In Rutland City from October.

Police dash cam video

The Vermont attorney general and Rutland County state's attorney have cleared the three Rutland City officers and one Rutland Town officer of wrongdoing, saying the fatal shooting of Christopher Louras was justified. Louras was the son of a former mayor.

When the decision clearing the officers came down, this video was not available. But WCAX News obtained it through a public records request.

We want to warn you that it is graphic and may not be appropriate for all viewers. But we are sharing it with you because we know there are often questions about how these fatal encounters unfold.

Our Dom Amato breaks down what happened.

The incident started in the early morning hours of Oct. 8, 2019.

At. 5:38 a.m., two shots were fired at the glass front door of the Rutland City Police Department.

A dispatcher heard the gunshots and saw a white Ford Focus driving away. Using surveillance video, officials were able to get the license plate number of the vehicle. A "be on the lookout" alert was issued.

At 7:06 a.m., an off-duty officer saw the vehicle and alerted dispatch. Dashcam video from a Rutland City cruiser shows the short pursuit through the Rutland City Plaza. You can see Louras driving erratically through the plaza and parking lot with officers trying to stop him.

Three minutes after the pursuit began, an officer sees Louras point a gun out the window.

"He's got a gun. He pointed a gun out the window."

The officer attempts to ram Louras' car and Louras fires twice out the window. Louras fires two more times. The investigation concluded the shots were fired in the direction of officers.

The car chase ends abruptly when Louras tries to drive across the train tracks in front of the Amtrak station and gets stuck.

He gets out of his vehicle holding what was later identified as a Smith and Wesson M&P 15 rifle. Officers fire multiple rounds, Louras appears to be hit, gets back up and runs out of view of the cruiser camera.

Witnesses say he got back up and raised the rifle, drawing more fire from police.

Louras suffered nine gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Again, investigators concluded that the officers acted appropriately. They are all back on duty.