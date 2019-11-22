Police warn about drunk driving over holidays

A warning to drivers from police around the Thanksgiving holiday.

They call it "Blackout Wednesday" -- excessive alcohol consumption the day before Thanksgiving.

Police in the Upper Valley will be conducting heavy patrols next week in an effort to catch drunk drivers. Hartford police will also hold a sobriety checkpoint on Wednesday.

"Blackout Wednesday is a pejorative term that was giving to the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. It encourages binge drinking. College students come home, they don't have to work the next day. They do a lot of drinking to the point they blackout," Hartford Police Maj. Brad Vail said.

From 2013 to 2017, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says there were more than 800 fatal drunk driving crashes during the Thanksgiving weekend nationwide. Police say it is the most deadly of all the holidays when it comes to drinking and driving.