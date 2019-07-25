Police warn drivers of parking along narrow roads at popular summer destinations

We are looking at another warm weekend ahead, so police and state officials are warning people who will be headed to the swimming holes and hiking trails that where you park is important.

Police say they have seen increased activity at the Huntington Gorge and what concerns them is how people are parking on the narrow road.

They say when cars are parked on the side of the road, it makes the road smaller making it harder to get safety equipment up the hill where it needs to be.

The sounds of water makes Huntington Gorge an inviting place to relax on a hot day, but its important to know rules of this road before you do.

"It is a public roadway and it needs to be treated like any other public roadway like Route 2," said Chief Larry Muldoon from the Richmond Police Department.

On Dugway Road, how you park is critical as emergency equipment needs to be able to safely pass.

Tragedy is more common than you might think, since 1950 there have been 26 drownings.

"It highlights the need to be able to get people in to respond to those types of emergencies" said Corporal Rick Greenough of the Richmond Police Department.

If you're not parked properly, it could cost you.

Since July, they've given between 50 - 75 tickets and towed more than a dozen cars.

It's not just at the Huntington Gorge where parking is a problem, at Warren Falls, at least one person says it's not a matter of if but when somebody gets hurt if parking doesn't change

"I've swerved out of the way of at least six cars doors and three people this year," said James Darrow.

A problem motorcyclist James Darrow says gets worse every year.

He describes a close call a friend of his had.

"And got his footpeg underneath the bumper of a car that pulled out in front of him," said Darrow.

His friend is okay, but he uses that as an example to encourage people to pay attention to the rules of the and to park safely.

That kind of sense can be used all over the state and all trail heads.