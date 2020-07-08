Police warn of fake security workers approaching Vermont homes

Local police agencies are looking for information about a pair of men approaching houses and trying to get inside. The men say they're from security companies and need to get in to reset the system. Our Elissa Borden spoke with a woman who encountered them first-hand.

"By then I was yelling to get off my porch and he just turned around and stared at me and said, 'I love you too,'" said Daria Kinville of Milton.

Kinville is one of many residents in the Milton area who had a run-in with two men Tuesday night.

"They've been trying to get in touch with me for three or four days now and I'm a hard person to get in touch with. I told them I was home, you know, they shouldn't have had a problem getting me. So, I asked them who they were and they said they were from the ADT security," she said.

Kinville has ADT security but the two men who went to her door aren't employees. Nor are they employees of Verizon or Safe Home Security as they may have told residents in Fairfax, Georgia and other surrounding towns.

"He started to pull on the door. My dog heard him and came down and started barking, and the guy kind of jumped back and let go of the door, so I was able to lock it," she said.

Kinville tells me she's a tough cookie, but she was pretty freaked out.

Shortly after the encounter, she called Milton Police who are now investigating along with other local municipalities and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

"Just suspicious activity. They're two, clean-cut males that do have logo-type shirts on. It's hard for us to tell exactly what the logos say from the pictures that were provided. They have name badges, so they have this appearance of legitimacy," Franklin County Sheriff's Lt. John Grismore said.

Their vehicle was a black Ford Fusion with Georgia plates. It's a rental from Boston, believed to have come up around the Fourth of July. Police are out searching for the vehicle, and have issued a "Be on the Lookout" for the car and the two males, but they say residents should be cautious for the time being.

"People just need to trust their gut instincts. You know, if it doesn't feel right, doesn't look right, doesn't smell right-- it probably isn't," Grismore said.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says you should always be wary about letting strangers into your house, but if you have a bad feeling about someone knocking on your door, feel free to give them a call.