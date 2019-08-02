Police warn of government gift card scam

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Police are warning about a scam going around where some people are being tricked into buying gift cards as a form of payment.
On Wednesday, officers were tipped of a potential fraud at the South Burlington Target.
Store officials say an elderly woman was trying to buy $18,000 worth of gift cards after getting a phone call saying her social security number had been compromised.
Police want to remind you that no official government or city agency will ever ask for gift cards.