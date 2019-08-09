Police warn of high-risk sex offender set to be released

Police are warning the public about a convicted sex offender who is set to be released from prison.

They say Christopher Edwards, 31, is considered at high risk to re-offend.

Edwards will get of jail on Aug. 21. He plans to live in Burlington and will be under the supervision of the Vermont Department of Corrections.

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations says when Edwards was 20, he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old stranger who was drunk. They say at the time, Edwards was on conditions of release for a separate sexual offense charge.

Authorities say Edwards is considered at high risk to re-offend and if he does, his victims would likely be drunk or otherwise vulnerable young women.

He will be listed on the sex offender registry and is considered compliant.

Investigators say Edwards struggled to stay compliant with his probation when he was last in the community and violated his conditions by threatening his workplace.

Edwards is 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 280 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.