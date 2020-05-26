Police warn of high-risk sex offender set to be released

Vermont police are warning the public about a high-risk sex offender set to be released from prison on Friday.

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations says Greg Curtis, 59, most recently served time for a 2019 case of sexual exploitation-luring a child. They say Curtis was snared in an undercover operation where he thought he was meeting a 14-year-old boy to engage in sex acts. He previously served time for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

The Vermont Department of Corrections considers Curtis as compliant with his treatment, though they say he is in the high-risk category to reoffend when it comes to sexual crimes. If Curtis were to reoffend, they say his victims would most likely be young boys.

Police say Curtis will probably be living in Burlington upon his release.