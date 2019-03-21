Police warn of sex offender's release in South Burlington

Police are warning the public about the upcoming release of a convicted sex offender.

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations says Gregory Gabert, 50, is considered at high risk to re-offend.

He will be released from prison Monday and plans to live in South Burlington. He will be listed on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry.

Gabert has spent the last 30 years behind bars for sexual assaults, assault and robbery.

Authorities say if Gabert were to sexually re-offend, his likely victims would be adult women, both those known to him and strangers.