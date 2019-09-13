Police warn of sex offender's release in Hinesburg

Police are warning the public about a sex offender set to be released from jail who they say is at moderate to high risk to re-offend.

Andrew Barrows, 30, plans to live in Hinesburg when he gets out of prison next week.

Vermont Corrections says Barrows was in prison for sexually abusing a female stranger and if he were to re-offend, his likely victims would be adult females.

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations says Barrows most recent conviction was for masturbating in public as he followed a female stranger in Burlington in 2018.

Previously, Barrows was arrested for unlawful restraint when he made lewd comments to a stranger, assaulted a second stranger and tried to grab a stroller they were pushing with a toddler inside.

Barrows is set to be released on Sept. 19. He's described as a white man, 6-feet-1-inches tall and 180 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He will be listed on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry.