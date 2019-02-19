Police warn public about Vermont sex offender set to be released

Police are warning the public about a Vermont sex offender set to be released from prison who is considered at high risk to re-offend.

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations says Derrick Brown, 38, will be released on February 24. He plans to live in Burlington.

Brown was serving time for aggravated sexual assault, possession of child pornography and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Corrections officials say he sexually assaulted a juvenile in 2002.

Authorities say Brown did not complete sex offender treatment in prison and he will be listed as noncompliant on Vermont's sex offender registry. They say compared to other jailed sex offenders, Brown's risk to commit another sexual offense is considered to be in the "high range." They say if he does re-offend, his most likely victims would be adolescent boys who are known to him.

Brown is 5-feet-5-inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.