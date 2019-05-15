Police warn public of sex offender's impending release

Police are warning the public about a sex offender set to be released from prison who they consider a high risk to re-offend.

Tyler Orvis

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations says Tyler Orvis, 36, plans to live in Milton when he is released next week. He will be supervised by the Vermont Department of Corrections-Burlington Probation and Parole.

Police say when Orvis was 20, he sexually assaulted an acquaintance who was drunk and passed out.

Investigators say if Orvis re-offends, he would likely target vulnerable adult women.

Orvis will be listed on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry. He is set to be released on May 22.