Police: woman didn't try to stop as she drove into creek

Police are trying to figure out what caused a woman to drive off the road and into a creek.

They say Jean Ellis died after her car landed on the roof in shallow water.

It happened Wednesday evening on Route 112 in Whitingham, Vermont.

Police say Ellis didn't turn, went straight off the road and down a 10-foot retaining wall before the car flipped.

It appears she didn't try to brake. Police did not see any marks in the roadway to indicate braking.

We're told rescue crews and witnesses immediately jumped into action to get her out of the car, but she died in the crash.