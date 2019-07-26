Police: Brattleboro woman tried to abduct 2 children

Police say a mother in Brattleboro was able to fend off attempts by another woman trying to take her children.

It happened Thursday evening at a business on Main Street. Police say Danielle Braverman, 33, tried to take two children after their mother put them in the car.

Authorities say the mother was able to stop Braverman's attempt at taking her kids.

Officers found Braverman in a parking lot and say she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

She's expected in court Friday.