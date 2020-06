Police say a car going 100 in a 55 mile per hour zone crashed on I-89's Winooski River Bridge Thursday night.

Dionne Bradford was issued a citation for careless and negligent driving.

Police say Bradford and a passenger were hurt after their car rolled. They were taken to the hospital.

Two people inside another car were not hurt.

Traffic was backed up for a bit.

Bradford is from Philadelphia and will have to appear in Vermont court in Septebmer.