Polish woman attempts to sneak into country through library

Prosecutors say a Polish woman tried to sneak into the U.S. through a library on the Vermont-Quebec line.

It happened at the Haskell Free Library, and half of it is in Derby Line.

The other half is in Stanstead, Quebec.

Border Patrol says that on Saturday in Stanstead, a Polish woman named Julitta Jaka was dropped off by a car and walked into the library.

She then walked out of the American side and tried to get in a cab.

Jaka is accused of illegally entering the U.S. and the government plans to deport her.

The feds also say Jaka tried to enter the U.S. on Friday at Niagra Falls but she was turned away.