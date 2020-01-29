Polish woman charged with sneaking into US through Derby Line library

Federal authorities say a Polish woman tried to sneak into the U.S. through a library on the Vermont-Quebec line.

File photo

It happened last week at the Haskell Free Library in Derby Line. The international border runs through the library. Border Patrol says that on Saturday, Julitta Jaka was dropped off by a car in Stanstead, Quebec, and then walked through the library to the Vermont side and tried to get in a cab.

Jaka is accused of illegally entering the U.S. and the government plans to deport her. They say she also tried to enter the U.S. on Friday at Niagara Falls but was turned away.