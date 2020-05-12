Politics, press and perspective

Three days a week, you get to hear from Gov. Phil Scott and his administration on Vermont's COVID-19 response plan and how it's working.

If you watch it live on WCAX or www.wcax.com, you see reporters get to ask the governor and other leaders just about anything on the crisis. In fact, these live events can run two hours because the governor doesn't limit how many reporters can ask questions.

So how does that compare to the coronavirus crisis leadership in other states? And how does it compare to President Trump's working relationship with the press? Former Rutland Herald Managing Editor Stephen Terry wrote an op-ed regarding the state and press relationships here in Vermont. He spoke with our Celine McArthur about it. Watch the video for the full interview.