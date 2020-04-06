Poll: Most New Yorkers abiding COVID-19 rules, staying home

A new poll says most New York state residents say they are either quarantining themselves or social-distancing.

The Siena College poll reported that 14% of New Yorkers said they were under mandatory quarantine and 42% were self-quarantining.

Another 39% of the respondents said they were not quarantining, but cutting back on going out and being around others.

In New York City, another emergency field hospital is under construction at a park in the Bronx.

