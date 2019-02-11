Poll: NY voters back Albany's priorities but not leadership

A new Siena College poll says New York voters support several significant proposals working their way through the state Capitol.

The survey released Monday finds that nearly 70 percent of respondents back the recently passed Child Victims Act. It would extend the statute of limitations to give molestation victims more time to sue or seek criminal charges. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will sign the measure.

The poll also finds majority support for new gun control measures and a law banning discrimination based on a person's gender identity.

The survey had worse news for Cuomo. Half of the respondents express unfavorable views of the Democratic governor, his worst marks since taking office.

The February 4-7 telephone survey of 778 registered voters has a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points.

