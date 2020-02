On the eve of the South Carolina primary, a new poll from Real Clear Politics shows former Vice President Joe Biden may be poised for the big win his campaign needs to revitalize.

Biden is in front with just over 34% support.

He's holding a 12-point lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Businessman Tom Steyer and Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg round out the top four.

Click here to see the poll.