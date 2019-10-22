Poll shows Vermonters overwhelmingly support the dairy industry

A local poll shows Vermonters overwhelmingly support Vermont's dairy industry.

It's something the Secretary of Agriculture calls "encouraging" as they try to grow Vermont's economy.

The poll done by VPR and Vermont PBS asks "how important do you think the dairy industry is to Vermont's sense of itself?"

801 people responded:

-72 percent said very important

-21 percent said somewhat important

-3 percent not too important

-2 percent said not important at all.

State leaders continue to learn about the dairy industry to help it grow.

Recently, a series of dairy farm tours were held across the state so lawmakers could experience first-hand the rewards and challenges of farming in Vermont.