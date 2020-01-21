Poll shows declining support for New York's bail changes

A new Siena College poll released Tuesday found declining support for recent changes to New York's bail law.

The new law eliminates money bail for the wide majority of misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. But it has come under intense scrutiny as courts have released people who would have remained in jail under the old rules. The bail reforms went into effect at the beginning of the year.

The poll found that 49 percent of respondents said the changes were bad for New York while 37 percent said they were good for the Empire State.

