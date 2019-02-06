Pond Hockey Classic ready to hit the ice

The ice is smooth and teams are preparing for the Pond Hockey Classic this weekend.

Crews set up the boards for 14 rinks on Mallets Bay in Colchester Wednesday morning. The three-day tournament begins Friday and runs through Sunday. Organizers say there are just under 180 teams signed up and the event could bring in a few thousand people to the area.

"These players, the teams, they love it. They look forward to it all year long. They call it their second Christmas. A lot of these teams, they are high schoolers, they are college guys that used to play together," said the tournament's Benjamin Long.

Organizers say it's too late to sign up for a team, but they also invite the public to see the action and cheer on the teams.