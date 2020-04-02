Poorer NYC neighborhoods hit hardest by virus

New data shows that the coronavirus pandemic is hitting especially hard in New York City neighborhoods that tend to be poorer and might be more likely to have many people living under one roof.

Data released late Wednesday by city health officials show that residents in the immigrant-rich Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona sections of Queens have tested positive for the virus at higher rates than in wealthy, mostly white parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

A top city hospitals official says the virus can spread more easily in crowded housing conditions.

