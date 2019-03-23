Pop Icon to be Keynote speaker at NVU-Johnson

An award-winning artist will be *returning* to a Vermont University this spring. Cyndi Lauper will be the keynote speaker at Northern Vermont University-Johnson's commencement ceremony May 18th. The "girl's just want to have fun" singer attended Johnson State College in the 70's. She didn't graduate form the school but went on to win several awards including 15 Grammy nominations. The 65-year-old is also known for her advocacy work in the LGBTQ community. The school will we awarding her with a Doctor of Letters Honorary Degree.