The Vermont Health Department set up a pop-up coronavirus testing site on Saturday.

Around 150 Health care workers, first responders and child care professionals serving essential workers registered to be tested. None were showing symptoms of COVID-19.

It was organized by the Department of Health and the state’s Enhanced Testing and Contact Tracing Task Team with support from the Vermont National Guard and EMS agencies. The clinics are designed to increase current testing volumes five-fold, to meet the Governor's plan to conduct 1,000 tests per day.

"It's really important so we can trace who's positive, and who they may have been in contact with. So as the Governor said, he's trying to test 7,000 people [per week] and that's exactly what he's trying to do, they're looking to see if there are pockets of this that may be in people that are not showing any symptoms," said Chad Spooner of the Vermont Health Department.

The Health Department will open additional pop-up testing sites for these front-line workers next week in Bennington, Brattleboro, and Hartford.

Members of the public also have an increasing number of locations around the state at which to get tested. The Health Department encourages all Vermonters with even mild symptoms to contact their primary care providers to get referred to a nearby testing site.

People who do not have a health care provider can call 2-1-1 to be connected with a local community or hospital-connected clinic for referral to a test site.