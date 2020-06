Pop-up testing is available to Vermonters, but spots book fast.

People who do not have COVID-19 symptoms can sign up online to get tested at various spots around the state.

These sites are scheduled through next Friday.

Testing scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday are completely booked, but there are spots open again on Thursday.

They all operate from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

