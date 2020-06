The city of Burlington kicks off its 'Box It In' plan, an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as more college students return to the Queen City.

Students are asked to get tested at a pop-up National Guard site in the parking lot of UVM's Waterman Building.

Anyone without symptoms can get tested for COVID-19 at the testing event through the rest of the week.

Testing is free and easy, but space is limited and registration is required.

Click here to register.