Popularity of glamping reaching new heights

This summer, many families will hit the great outdoors to camp. But if you don't want to rough it, consider glamping or glamorous camping. It's a popular trend that's reaching new heights.

For the Barraza family, camping is a chance to unplug and reconnect.

"I like to come out as often as I can," Nora Barraza said. "I like to get out of the city."

But when glamping, you don't have to miss out on comfort.

"You literally come with your clothes and some food and you enjoy the atmosphere and you enjoy camping without the headache that comes along with it," Barraza said.

San Diego-based Alter Experiences combines the love of the great outdoors with all the comforts of a fancy retreat. From a therapeutic mattress, plush carpets, chandeliers and even a heater, it's a relaxing oasis nestled in a national forest in southern California. Those looking to elevate the experience can sleep under the stars in a tree tent.

"It's soothing, it's peaceful. It's just kind of, really a kind of magical experience," said Shantel Seoane, the founder and CEO of Alter Experiences.

According to Research and Markets, the glamping market in the U.S. is projected to reach revenues of about $1 billion by 2024 and there are options from coast to coast.

A Montana-based experience called Paws Up offers tents with attached bathrooms and breakfast options, including an omelet station.

You can even glamp without leaving New York City. On Governors Island just outside of Manhattan, campers can enjoy a fire while looking at skyscrapers.

Of course, these options are more expensive than traditional camping. The Barrazas spent $250 a night.