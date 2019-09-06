Porsches on parade across Green Mountains

Porsches are on parade across the Green Mountains this week.

The Porsche Club of America is holding a five-day touring event in Vermont. More than 100 cars are in the state for the event, which includes a public showcase on the green in Woodstock Friday evening.

The car club rented out the Woodstock Inn for about 250 members who showed up from all over the country.

"Every mile that we do here in Vermont is picture perfect. Getting the opportunity to drive our cars on beautiful roads, beautiful scenery. The dining, the facilities that we have been having here is amazing," said the club's Vu Nguyen.

Porsche Club of America is the largest single-mark car club in the world with over 135,000 members in the United States and Canada.