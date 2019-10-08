Porter Hospital president to step down after plagiarism allegations

The president of Porter Medical Center in Middlebury has resigned following allegations of plagiarism.

The University of Vermont Health Network says Seleem Choudhury resigned following developments that some of his weekly employee emails were cribbed from someone else. In an email to the Porter community Choudury said, "I realize my actions surrounding my weekly e-mails were wrong and I apologize. I know I am no longer the right person to lead Porter and have made the decision to resign."

Porter joined the UVM Health Network two years ago. The network's CEO, Dr. John Brumsted, said in a statement that he agreed with the decision. "Some may view this as a drastic step given the circumstances, but when a leader believes he can no longer be effective in his role, it is right to step aside."

He says Choudury deserves a second chance so they may find another opportunity for him in the health network.

Dr. Fred Kniffin will serve in an interim role during the transition.

