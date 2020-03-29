Portion of VT Route 30 closed following serious crash

A portion of VT Route 30 was closed near Schoolhouse Road in Sudbury on Sunday morning following a serious motor vehicle crash.

VT Route 30 was later opened up to one lane as clean-up continued.

WCAX received a press release that the road was closed due to a serious crash that resulted in downed power lines. Green Mountain Power was on scene restoring power and equipment.

A later press release from Vermont State Police say Brandon Yandow is being cited with a slew of charges related to the incident.

The 20-year-old Castleton man is charged with Gross Negligent Operation, DUI, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, and Providing False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer.

When officers arrived on scene, Yandow provided false information to troopers on scene.

Yandow had two Vermont Warrants. Troopers also discovered Yandow was operating with a Criminally Suspended License.

Yandow was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for serious injuries.

The passenger of the other vehicle was also extracted from the vehicle and transported for serious injuries.

The Vermont State Police are looking for any information surrounding the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Yandow is scheduled to appear in court on April 20, 2020 at 8:30 am.