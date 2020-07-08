Positive COVID-19 test at North Country prison housing older inmates

There is now a positive case of COVID-19 at the North Country prison being used to house nearly 100 older inmates during the pandemic.

The inmate at Adirondack Correctional Facility in Ray Brook does not have symptoms.

The Corrections Department says the person was tested before their arrival and received the results the day after they arrived. They are now being quarantined.

All inmates 55 and over are now being tested.

Officials say they have released more than 1,300 inmates due to the pandemic and are currently reviewing more that meet criteria for release, including nonviolent offenders.

The "Releasing Aging People in Prison Campaign" responded, saying, in part: "Our worst nightmare is beginning to come true. Now that the virus is in the prison, it is going to spread like wildfire. It will needlessly harm and kill elder New Yorkers in prison -- unless the governor and state leaders take immediate action to release everyone from the facility. The governor should grant lifesaving clemencies."