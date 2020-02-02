Possible attempted child abduction

Wilmington Police say there may have been a child abduction attempt in their community.

The child's parent telling police that a while they were in the parking lot of a local business on Friday, a man tried to lure their child into a car.

The man is described as white, in his mid 50's and he was driving a black hatchback.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspicious activity is encouraged to notify the Wilmington Police Department.

