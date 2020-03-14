Possible suspect identified in Bolton homicide

Vermont State Police say they have identified a possible suspect in a homicide investigation in Bolton.

The body of a man in his mid 40's was found in a studio apartment unit inside the Bolton Valley base village near the Bolton Valley Resort just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police were responding to a disturbance call to the apartment when they found the body, and say a woman was in the home at the time, unharmed. Police say the man and woman lived together at the residence, and both worked at Bolton Valley.

Right now, investigators do not know how long the man's body was there, or if anyone else was home at the time of the man's death.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. His identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Vermont State Police Major of the Major Crime Unit, Dan Trudeau, says the woman at the home when police arrived may possibly be a suspect.

"We haven't charged anybody but we'll learn some more information once our crime scene team is up there and we still have detectives on scene finalizing some more interviews so that could be helpful. Again, nobody's been charged," said Major Trudeau.

The Vermont State Police Crime Scene Unit arrived at the home after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say there is no threat to the public.