Postal Service wants you to clear a path through snow and ice

The snow and ice is making it harder for letter carriers to do their job.

That's why they're asking people to clear a path so they can drop of letters and packages without such a challenge.

A United States Postal Service spokesperson says winter walking and driving isn't easy, especially when workers find themselves outside in the dark.

To make it easier, they're asking for homeowners to clear off snow and ice from sidewalks, walkways, porches and steps to help prevent falls.

If your mailbox is at the curb, clear away snow and ice by your box.

