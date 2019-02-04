Pot for your pets?

Kogi, 2, is very attached to his family and doesn't like it when he's left home alone.

"It's worse when we both leave together," said Kelly Alto, Kogi's owner.

Alto says after researching online how to help Kogi's severe separation anxiety, she and her fiance decided to try hemp oil, a cannabis-based supplement for pets.

"Before using it, we would be able to hear him like squealing and barking and jumping up and scratching on the door, and since using it we would be able to get down the hall and not hear him freaking out," Alto said.

Several companies are now making pet products that use CBD, one of the active ingredients found in hemp and cannabis plants that can affect mood, health and bodily functions. The health claims include relieving pain and anxiety and reducing seizures in epileptic animals.

The products do not contain THC, which gives marijuana psychoactive effects.

"An anecdotal story isn't enough evidence to give it to a lot of animals," said Dr. Jonathan Salkind, a holistic veterinarian.

Salkind says he doesn't prescribe cannabis to his clients because he believes more research is needed on its effectiveness.

He says pet owners should keep in mind the FDA has not approved these products for animals.

"As there's more money in cannabis and marijuana, I think we'll get better studies which can really show us what the potential is because there is potential but it's early," Salkind said.

Alto believes the effects for Kogi have, so far, been positive.

"The dose that we give him is two to three drops," Alto said.

They believe it's a healthy way to help soothe their dog's distress.

CBD products from hemp, not marijuana, are legal in every state and most can be purchased online.