Potsdam is latest to be picked for New York's Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Potsdam, New York is getting $10 million as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

This is the fourth-round of money to go out with the overall state goal of $100 million in investments.

The goal is to transform downtowns in vibrant neighborhoods where the next generation of New Yorkers will want to live, work and raise a family.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the Village of Potsdam serves as a major educational and commercial center for the North Country.

Potsdam now joins Plattsburgh, Watertown and Saranac Lake -- the 3 other recipients.