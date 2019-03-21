Power deal to preserve jobs at Massena Alcoa plant

Hundreds of jobs are staying in the North Country thanks to an agreement between the state of New York and Alcoa.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday announced the agreement which would preserve 450 jobs at the aluminum company's smelting plant in Massena. The seven-year agreement still has to be approved by the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees. Governor Cuomo is recommending the board vote yes at their March 26th meeting. He said it's a move to keep up the North Country's economic momentum.

"We are going to have an agreement between the New York Power Authority to provide low cost power -- 240 megawatts -- from the St. Lawrence-FDR power plant to Alcoa, and that will allow Alcoa and the state to agree to a contract that keeps 450 jobs right here for seven years," Cuomo said.

The power rate is indexed to the price of aluminum and will increase or decrease depending on the market price of aluminum.