Power outage hits big box stores in Williston

A power outage in Williston left some businesses sweltering on this Fourth of July.

Green Mountain Power crews responded to fix damage to an underground cable. A problem with the cable caused 35 customers to lose power in the Harvest Lane and Taft Corners area just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Some of those customers were big businesses like Walmart, Home Depot and Gardener's Supply. Some area traffic lights were also down.

GMP says this sort of failure is unusual with underground lines. But once crews tracked down the problem, it was a quick fix.

"With an underground, you have to sectionalize it. It's not like an overhead where you can just look and see what you have, so they had to take the time to put what we call grounds up at the overhead take off. And then open up another cabinet and put grounds up there to give them a safe work area to allow them to do what they are doing right now, which is put new elbows on and put a new terminating module in there," said Mike Burke of Green Mountain Power.

An elbow connection is what burned. A new one was installed and power was back at about 1 p.m.