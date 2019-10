Power has been restored to many of the over 50,000 customers in New Hampshire affected by a storm that took down trees and power lines.

The outage count was down to under 7,000 by 8 a.m. Friday.

The storm Thursday brought minor flooding and strong wind gusts up to 55 miles an hour.

No injuries were reported.

10/18/2019 8:04:27 AM (GMT -4:00)