Powerball jackpot now at $625 million, 4th largest in lottery’s history

With still no winner in all of 2019, the Powerball jackpot keeps on growing, surpassing the $600 million mark for only the fourth time ever.

At $625 million, the Powerball grand prize is the fourth largest in the lottery’s history, according to a press release. It is also the seventh largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

“A lot like the flowers in the southwest, this $625 million Powerball jackpot is a spectacular super bloom,” said David Barden, Powerball Product Group Chairman and New Mexico Lottery CEO. “It does not happen often – and when it does, everyone wants to be a part of it.”

Wednesday night’s drawing, in which the winning numbers were 10, 53, 50, 63, 14 and a Powerball of 21, was the 24th drawing in a row without a jackpot winner.

A jackpot winner needs to match numbers on all five white balls and the Powerball. The white balls are numbered 1 through 69 and the Powerball is numbered 1 through 26.

There are other ways to win.

You can get a hundred bucks by matching either four white balls or three white balls and the Powerball, and if you match four white balls plus the Powerball you’d get $50,000.

On Wednesday, four tickets sold in the states of Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey and South Carolina matched all five white balls but not the Powerball to win $1 million. Two other tickets, both from South Carolina, matched all five white balls and utilized the Power Play option, doubling the winnings to $2 million.

Statistically, you only have a one in 292.2 million chance of winning the big prize. But if you were to beat the long odds and hit the jackpot, you’d have an important decision to make: cash or annuity.

Taking the cash up front in the next drawing would get you about $380 million (before taxes), while an annuity would get you the full amount (also, before taxes) in installments across 30 years.

Drawings will be held every Wednesday and Saturday night at 11 ET until someone wins the jackpot. If nobody wins, the jackpot will continue to climb.

When a jackpot winner is determined, the prize will reset at $40 million.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.